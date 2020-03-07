|
DOROTHY GAYLE "DOTI" SHUROW, 70, of South Charleston, West Virginia, passed away on March 3rd, 2020, in her home.
Dorothy was born and raised in South Charleston and was a West Virginia State alumna. Dorothy also served in the United Stated Air Force. She had a wild and free spirit that lead to a lifelong love for adventure and travel.
She is survived by her daughter, Ashley Starcher and husband Corey Starcher, and grandson, Jackson Starcher of Charleston, West Virginia; her sister, Deborah McCallister and her husband Paul McCallister of Eleanor, West Virginia; her niece, Kara Brown and husband Jeremy Brown of Winfield, West Virginia; her niece, Staci Schmader and her husband Tommy Schmader of Eleanor, West Virginia; and her step son, Duane Shurow and wife Kathi Shurow of Hurricane, West Virginia.
No services will be held at this time.
In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that donations be made to Rea of Hope in her name. 304-344-5364.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Mar. 7, 2020