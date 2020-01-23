|
DOROTHY J. STROHMENGER, 90, of Dunbar, passed away peacefully on Monday, January 20, 2020.
Dorothy volunteered for the Ronald McDonald House, St. Francis Hospital, and worked at the WV Cultural Center when it first opened. She was a member of Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church in Charleston and was a member of Rebekah's Circle at the church.
She was born June 18, 1929, in Richland County, Mansfield, Ohio, the daughter of the late Mayme and Frank Ulm. She was also preceded in death by her husband, C. Todd Strohmenger, and son, Thomas Strohmenger.
Dorothy is survived by her daughter, LuAnn Davis, and son, Tracy Strohmenger and wife Kim, five grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, January 25, at Cooke Funeral Home Chapel, 2002 20th St., Nitro, WV 25143. The family will receive friends beginning at 1:30 p.m. and the service will begin at 2 p.m., with Pastor Kenny Stidham officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations to a in memory of Dorothy.
You may send e-mail condolences to the family at www.cookefuneralhome.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Jan. 23, 2020