Home

POWERED BY

Services
COOKE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORIUM
2002 20TH ST.
Nitro, WV 25143-1707
(304) 755-3334
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Strohmenger
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy J. Strohmenger

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dorothy J. Strohmenger Obituary

DOROTHY J. STROHMENGER, 90, of Dunbar, passed away peacefully on Monday, January 20, 2020.
Dorothy volunteered for the Ronald McDonald House, St. Francis Hospital, and worked at the WV Cultural Center when it first opened. She was a member of Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church in Charleston and was a member of Rebekah's Circle at the church.
She was born June 18, 1929, in Richland County, Mansfield, Ohio, the daughter of the late Mayme and Frank Ulm. She was also preceded in death by her husband, C. Todd Strohmenger, and son, Thomas Strohmenger.
Dorothy is survived by her daughter, LuAnn Davis, and son, Tracy Strohmenger and wife Kim, five grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, January 25, at Cooke Funeral Home Chapel, 2002 20th St., Nitro, WV 25143. The family will receive friends beginning at 1:30 p.m. and the service will begin at 2 p.m., with Pastor Kenny Stidham officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations to a in memory of Dorothy.
You may send e-mail condolences to the family at www.cookefuneralhome.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Jan. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dorothy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -