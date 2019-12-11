|
DOROTHY KING FEAMSTER, 91, of Lewisburg, passed away Saturday, December 7, 2019, at her daughter's home in Morgantown.
Born August 3, 1928, near Alvon, W.Va., she was the daughter of the late Carson Penick and Hattie Hedrick King.
A life-long resident of Greenbrier County, she was a graduate of Greenbrier High School, Ronceverte, W.Va., and Capital City Commercial College, Charleston, W.Va. She returned home following graduation to accept a bookkeeping position at Ronceverte Ice and Produce Company and later in the Greenbrier County Clerk's office.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Lewis Elon Feamster, and brother, George Richard King.
Those left to cherish her memory are her brother, James Carson King (Bonnie) of Fairlea; son, Donald Lewis Feamster (Patty) of Cleveland, N.C.; daughter, Nancy Feamster Turner, Morgantown; grandson, Shiloh Travis Turner (Hannah) of Morgantown; step-grandson, Shawn McClung (Bobbie) of Alderson; step great-granddaughter, Lauren Comi Davis (Luke) of Morgantown; step great - great - granddaughter due in January, Lyla Kate Davis; several nieces and nephews; three special ladies who were like daughters, Linda Dunbar Redmond (Barry) of Loganville, Ga., Meg Tuckwiller Munton of Lewisburg, and Susie Cole Handley (Bill) of Lewisburg. Also surviving are special friends for many years, Jeanette Albaugh of Lewisburg and Pauletta Estep Hanson (Richard) of Holton, Ind.; and numerous cousins.
Funeral Service will be 11 a.m. Friday, December 13, at Lewisburg United Methodist Church, with Pastor Tim Halloran officiating. Burial will follow at the Rosewood Cemetery.
Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, December 12, at the Lewisburg United Methodist Church.
In consideration of the family's health, please refrain from wearing fragrance.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Lewisburg United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 69, Lewisburg, WV 24901.
Wallace & Wallace Funeral Home in Lewisburg, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements. Please send online condolences by visiting www.WallaceandWallaceFH.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Dec. 11, 2019