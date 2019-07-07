

DOROTHY MARIE (RAPTIS) LOWERY, 82, of Little River, South Carolina, died peacefully in her sleep on July 3, 2019, at the home of her son, John Ebon Lowery II, in Chicago, Illinois, after a short illness.

Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Clarence Gene (Pug) Lowery, and her very special daughter, Karen Beth Lowery. She was the daughter of the late Andrew Apostolis Raptis Sr. and Elizabeth Dudash Raptis of Charleston, West Virginia, where she grew up with her three sisters, Catherine (deceased), Elizabeth (Libby) Ragan of Georgetown, Texas, Helen Popa of Beaverton, Oregon, and her brother Andrew A. Raptis Jr. (deceased).

In addition to her son, John, Dorothy is survived by her son, Jeffrey Raptis Lowery and daughter-in-law Linda of Charleston, West Virginia; several nieces and nephews; and innumerable friends who loved her dearly.

Celebration of Life: 2 p.m., Saturday, July 13, at Westminster Presbyterian Church, Charleston, West Virginia.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Dorothy's memory to the Special Olympics Foundation or to Alzheimer's research.

Arrangements by Cremation Society of Illinois, 773-281-5058 or www. cremation-society.com. Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from July 7 to July 9, 2019