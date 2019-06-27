Home

Dorothy "Maw Maw Dot" McCroskey

Dorothy "Maw Maw Dot" McCroskey Obituary

DOROTHY McCROSKEY, "Maw Maw Dot," 89, passed away peacefully at Kanawha Hospice Care on Tuesday evening, June 25th, 2019.
Dorothy was born on November 3rd, 1929, in Elkview. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great - grandmother.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her loving husband, John, and her parents, Jacob and Ocie Odell.
Those left to cherish her memory are daughters, Marsha (Cecil) Taylor of Charleston and Linda (Zane) Shives of Sissonville; grandson, Matthew Taylor, and his children, Meadow, Waylon, and Haley; and sisters, Norma Walls, Ginny Barnett, and Shirley Crowder.
A private graveside service will be held at Elk Hills Memorial Park.
Because of Dorothy's love of animals, in lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name, to the Kanawha Charleston Humane Association, 1248 Greenbrier Street, Charleston, WV 25311.
Online condolences may be sent to www.haferfuneral home.net.
Arrangements will be in the care of Hafer Funeral Home, 50 North Pinch Road, Elkview, WV 25071.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from June 27 to June 29, 2019
