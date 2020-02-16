|
DOROTHY NELL COOK, 92, of South Charleston, died at home on Friday, February 14, 2020, with her children and dogs by her side.
She was a member of All Saints Episcopal Church, South Charleston. Retired school teacher from Raleigh County, WV, she began her career in a one-room school, grades 1 to 6, at Cook Elementary School in Arnett, WV, around 1947-48. She continued teaching at several other schools, including Peach Tree, Eccles and Clear Fork, retiring after 35 years in 1987.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Arthur and Loveline Manning; husband, Mont Cook.
Dorothy is survived by her children, Stephen E. Cook of South Charleston, with whom she made her home, and Linda (Dr. Dan) Taylor of Charleston; grandchildren, Mark Oxley of Seth and Melissa (Brian) Mangus of Sugar Land, TX; great-grandchildren, Catherine (Rodney) Estep, Ashley (Tim) Bishop, Mark Oxley, II, and Matthew Oxley, all of Seth, 1st Lt. Jacob Mangus, West Point Army-currently serving in Iraq, Sarah Mangus, Anna Mangus, Emma Mangus and Nathan Mangus, all of Sugar Land, TX; great-great-granddaughter, Isabella Oxley Estep of Seth.
Steve and Linda would especially like to thank Alisha Vance for her love, dedication, devotion and support of our mom for many years and Dr. Paul Kuryla and his nurse, Connie, for the excellent care and support they provided.
A graveside service to Honor the Life of Dorothy will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, February 17, at Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens, Beckley, WV, with Rev. Susan Claytor officiating.
Memories of Dorothy may be shared by visiting snodgrassfuneral.com and selecting the obituary. Snodgrass Funeral Home is assisting the family with these arrangements.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Feb. 16, 2020