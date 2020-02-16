|
|
It is with great sadness that we announce the bittersweet homegoing of DOROTHY "DOTTY" WALLS SAUL. Dotty was born on October 27, 1942, in Morrisvale (Boone County), WV. She passed on Wednesday, February 5, 2020, due in part to the dreaded disease of Alzheimer's.
As a child, Dotty attended Maple Hill Baptist Church, Morrisvale. Dotty was an honor student, band member and majorette at Scott High School, Madison.
After her marriage to Bobby Saul ended, she again started her academic career at West Virginia State College. It was there that she graduated Summa Cum Laude with her degree in education after only three short years. She then received her Master's degree from West Virginia College of Graduate Studies. Her first teaching position was at Madison - Danville Junior High, followed by Lory - Julian Elementary School where she became principal.
In 1985, she relocated to Brunswick, GA. There, she finished her teaching career at Jane Macon Middle School. She was also the owner of "The Snow Factory," which was later called "Alpine Village" for many years.
After the 2009 passing of her daughter Lesly, Dotty returned to her West Virginia home. She and her daughter Leah enjoyed many hours of WV-road-tripping, as well as many miles of cross-country trips with her son, Scott. Dotty and Lesly spent many years researching our families' ancestry.
Dotty was preceded in death by her parents, Roma and Leona Thompson Walls; her grandparents, CC "Jerry" and Nannie Ryan Thompson, and Chester and Nona Spears Walls; her beloved daughter, Lesly Danielle Saul; and companion, Robert I. Horne.
Surviving family include her children, Leah Saul Kendrick (Tim) and Scott Eldon Saul; sister and best friend, Jerry Jeraldine Walls Cooper; aunt, Glenna Thompson Workman; nieces and nephew, Kim, Kelly, Karla and Kipp; and five great-nephews.
As per Dotty's request, she was cremated with no service at this time. A graveside service will be announced later and be held in the Spring/Summer of 2020.
You may visit her Tribute page at AffordableCremationsofWV.com to share your thoughts and memories of Dotty with her family.
The family would like to offer special thanks to Sue Burton, Braley Care Home, Hubbard Hospice House, Bishop Letari Thompson and Demi Curry. Our family and friends have given us more support than can be imagined. Love and peace to all.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made to either the of WV, 1601 Second Ave., Charleston, WV 25387 or Hubbard Hospice House, 1001 Curtis Price Way, Charleston, WV 25311; and to always remember to "Love your Mama!"
Cremation services are being provided by Affordable Cremations of WV, 413 D Street, South Charleston.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Feb. 16, 2020