

DORRINE (MEADOWS) GODDARD, 80, of Rainelle, passed away peacefully in her home on Thursday, July 11, 2019, surrounded by her family.

Born October 6, 1938, on Big Mountain, Rupert, she was the seventh child of the late John William and Verona Cadle Meadows.

Dorrine was a member of the Sewell Valley Baptist Church, Rainelle. She was a homemaker and supported her late husband's ministry through her work with the church and with the Bearing Precious Seed Missionary Outreach. Dorrine lived in Chattanooga, Tennessee, for 30 years. She will be remembered for her kindness; her generosity; her love of building things; and studying her family's genealogy.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 55 years, Rev. Eddie Ray Goddard, on June 11, 2014; two brothers, John Edward and Frank Norris Meadows; and two sisters, Claudine McClung and Eulene Wykle.

She now awaits the homecoming of her children Linda Wise and husband Dean of Tarpon Springs, Florida, Jonathan Goddard and wife Lafaye of Chattanooga, Tennessee, and Joshua Goddard of Rainelle; her grandchildren, Stacy Norkin and husband Ian of Bradenton, Florida, Jennifer Trembath of Tarpon Springs, Florida, Joel Wise of Tarpon Springs, Florida, and Jalen, Jonah, and Jakobe Goddard, all of Chattanooga, Tennessee; her great - grandchildren, Jackson Trembath of Tarpon Springs, Florida, Jordan Wise of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, and Ava Rae Norkin of Bradenton, Florida; her brothers, Garland Meadows and wife Jeanette of Rupert, Charles Meadows and wife Betty of Rainelle, and Monroe Meadows and wife Diane of Green Sulphur; and a host of extended family and friends.

Dorrine's life will be remembered, 1 p.m. Saturday, July 13, in the Sewell Valley Baptist Church, Rainelle. Burial will be in the church cemetery beside her beloved Eddie.

Friends may call from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, July 13, at the church.

Online condolences at www.smathersfuneralchapelinc. com.

Arrangements by Smathers Funeral Chapel Inc., Rainelle, W.Va. Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from July 12 to July 14, 2019