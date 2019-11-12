|
DORTHEY JANE (NEAL) DeBOARD, 85, of Indore, entered into rest November 10, 2019.
Born on March 25, 1934, in Clay, she was the daughter of the late Okey and Deretha Osborne. In addition to her patents, she was also preceded in death by her husband Gordon Raymond Deboard, son Jerry Raymond DeBoard, Brothers Wetzel Neal and Okey Grant "Chuck" Neal.
She is survived by her son Glen Jay DeBoard of Indore, WV, daughter Debbie Barna of Pennsylvania, sisters, Grace Morton of Bickmore, Cordelia Hall of California, June Holcomb of Indore, Dianna Markle of Ivydale, Geraldine Legg of Bickmore, Arbutus Gould of Indore, Catha Kuffman of Ohio, Patricia Brown of Bickmore and Judy Steiner of Bickmore. 2 Grandchildren.
Graveside service will be held on Wednesday November 13, 2019 at 1 p.m., at Sunset Cemetery, Bickmore WV
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.carlwilsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Nov. 12, 2019