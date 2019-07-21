

DOTTY LOU (MITCHELL) HANCOCK, 74, of DuPont City, lost her battle with lung cancer on July 18, 2019, at Hubbard Hospice House, Charleston.

She was born July 19, 1944, in Longacre, Fayette County, to the late Harry Nelson and Ines Mae Kessler Mitchell.

Dotty was the former owner of Belle Florist and later worked for Malden Floral. She was saved and Baptized June 30, 1985, at the Maranatha Fellowship Church, St. Albans. She loved reading, working crossword puzzles, working outside in her yard and took pride in her garden.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded her in death by her former husband and father of her children, Kenneth E. Hancock; sisters, Phyllis Hizer, Emma Jean Marshall and Carolyn Knicely; and brothers, Harry, Jack, Alfred, James and Darrell Mitchell.

Surviving are her children, Dennis E. (Jill) Hancock, Sherri D. Lang and Donna Sue Hancock, all of the Belle area; sisters, Glenna Lindsey of Davis Creek, Brenda (Gary) McKown of Excelsior Springs, Missouri; brother, Jerry (Teeny) Mitchell of Winifrede; grandson, Timothy Nichols, and great-granddaughter, Morgan R. Nichols, both of Campbells Creek.

In honoring Dotty's wishes, she will be cremated and there will be no services.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to at StJude.org or Kanawha-Charleston Humane Society, 1248 Greenbrier St., Charleston, WV 25311.

Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from July 21 to July 23, 2019