DOUG MULLINS, 75, of Elkview, went to be with the Lord, Thursday, September 26, 2019, at CAMC General, after a long illness.
He was born in Sanderson and was the son of the late Harry and Virginia Mullins.
Doug was also preceded in death by his brother, Harold Mullins.
Doug was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He loved to play and listen to bluegrass and country music. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and antique vehicles.
He is survived by his caring wife of 32 years, Fannie Mullins; sons, Scott Mullins, Brian (Christy) Fields, Brad Fields, and Justin Fields; daughter, Carrie Ann Mullins; brothers, J. B. (Judy) Mullins, Keith (Sue) Mullins, Sidney (Charlotte) Mullins, and Randy Mullins; sisters, Joyce (Daris) Copen, Carol (David) Taylor, Dee (Ron) Fields, Dolly (Marshall) Crowder, Sherri (Jr.) Fields, and Cindy Mullins; eight grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and a whole host of nieces and nephews.
A service will be 2 p.m. on Sunday, September 29, at Hafer Funeral Home. Visitation will be 12:30 to 2 p.m. at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be shared at www.haferfuneralhome.net.
Hafer Funeral Home, 50 N. Pinch Road, Elkview, W.Va., is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Sept. 27, 2019