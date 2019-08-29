|
DOUGLAS KENTON MIDKIFF, 67, of Charleston, passed away Monday, August 26, 2019, at CAMC General after a long illness.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Lois Midkiff, and sister, Kimberly Midkiff.
Douglas was born in Charleston and graduated from Stonewall Jackson High School, class of 1970. He enjoyed photography, cooking, and being a good chef and he was a mason. Douglas had a kindred heart, and liked helping others.
He is survived by his father, Aaron "Bob" Midkiff; son, Robert (Dawn) Midkiff; sisters, Deborah (Alex) Derenburger and Yvette (Warren) Cooper; brother, Gary (Selina) Midkiff; grandchildren, Kirsten (Seth) Myers and Kelsey Midkiff; great - grandchild, Macie Myers; and the love of his life, Elaine Midkiff.
A graveside service will be 11 a.m. on Friday, August 30, at Graceland Memorial Cemetery, South Charleston, with Minister Stephen Walker officiating.
Hafer Funeral Home, 50 N. Pinch Road, Elkview, W.Va., is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Aug. 29, 2019