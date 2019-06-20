|
DOUGLAS MARK LOUDEN, 59, of Richwood, left us June 13, 2019, at approximately 11:40 a.m., at Gensis Healthcare Center, after a long battle with cancer that began in 2005. Doug's wishes were to have his body go Science at WVU in hopes of finding a cure for his rare form of cancer, Glioblastoma Multiform Brain Tumor. Memorial Service will be held 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday, June 22, at Simons-Coleman Funeral Home, Richwood, W.Va.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from June 20 to June 22, 2019
