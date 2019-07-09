Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chapman Funeral Home Inc
3941 Teays Valley Rd
Hurricane, WV 25526
(304) 757-7531
Resources
More Obituaries for Douglas Miles
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Douglas Miles

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Douglas Miles Obituary
DOUGLAS LEE MILES, 73, passed away on Saturday, July 6, 2019. He was born on July 27th, 1945 in Charleston, West Virginia and lived his life in service of his community in Winfield and Scott Depot, West Virginia, along with his wife, Dolores Miles, to whom he was married for 48 years.
Doug lived his life to its fullest and will be remembered for his selflessness and generosity as well as his ability to remember and tell stories by friends that still call him "Moose." He served as an active service member in the army after which he worked for Putnam Public Service District for over 45 years as a water plant operator. He was a devoted member of the Pine Grove Church of Christ and would often be the first to arrive and greet fellow members for worship.
He was preceded in death by his wife Dolores and his parents Nan and Stanley Miles. He is survived by his son, Derek Miles, and his brother Jay Miles.
A celebration of Doug's life will be held at 2 p.m., Wednesday July, 10, at Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane with Jack Gilchrist officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the funeral service at the funeral home. Burial will be in Mount Vernon cemetery with military honors provided by the James E. Marshall American Legion Post 187 Winfield. Family and friends will gather after the funeral proceedings at the Pine Grove Church of Christ to share a meal.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made to the Pine Grove Church of Christ to continue the Lord's charitable work.
Chapman Funeral Home, family-owned and located on 3941 Teays Valley Road, Hurricane, and is honored to serve the Miles family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from July 9 to July 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now