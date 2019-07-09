DOUGLAS LEE MILES, 73, passed away on Saturday, July 6, 2019. He was born on July 27th, 1945 in Charleston, West Virginia and lived his life in service of his community in Winfield and Scott Depot, West Virginia, along with his wife, Dolores Miles, to whom he was married for 48 years.

Doug lived his life to its fullest and will be remembered for his selflessness and generosity as well as his ability to remember and tell stories by friends that still call him "Moose." He served as an active service member in the army after which he worked for Putnam Public Service District for over 45 years as a water plant operator. He was a devoted member of the Pine Grove Church of Christ and would often be the first to arrive and greet fellow members for worship.

He was preceded in death by his wife Dolores and his parents Nan and Stanley Miles. He is survived by his son, Derek Miles, and his brother Jay Miles.

A celebration of Doug's life will be held at 2 p.m., Wednesday July, 10, at Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane with Jack Gilchrist officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the funeral service at the funeral home. Burial will be in Mount Vernon cemetery with military honors provided by the James E. Marshall American Legion Post 187 Winfield. Family and friends will gather after the funeral proceedings at the Pine Grove Church of Christ to share a meal.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made to the Pine Grove Church of Christ to continue the Lord's charitable work.

Chapman Funeral Home, family-owned and located on 3941 Teays Valley Road, Hurricane, and is honored to serve the Miles family.