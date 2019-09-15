|
|
DOUGLAS ROSS SMITH, 61, of South Charleston, passed away September 9, 2019, surrounded by lots of people who loved him.
Douglas was a loyal, giving, and kindhearted soul that gave love and friendship unconditionally. A very rare breed of person, Douglas will forever be carried on in our hearts.
Douglas is survived by his daughter, Kaitlyn Smith; two grandchildren, Brianna and Carter; brother and sister-in-law, Justin and Pat Smith of South Charleston; sister, Ruth Midkiff of South Charleston; brother, Bill Smith of South Charleston; and sister, Priscilla Baire of Scott Depot.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Barbara Jefferies, and brother, Fred Smith.
Douglas also has lots of uncles, nieces, nephews and lifelong friends who w ill miss him greatly.
His ashes will be interred in Schultz Cemetery in South Charleston.
You may send condolences to the family at www.barlow bonsall.com.
Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home has been entrusted to handle the arrangements.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Sept. 15, 2019