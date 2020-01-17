|
DOVIE ELIZABETH CHAPMAN, 70, of Hensley Heights, Man, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, January 16, 2020, leaving from Logan Regional Medical Center at Logan, after an extended illness. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, January 17, at the Krantz - McNeely Funeral Home at Man. Visitation will be held one hour prior to services. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Krantz - McNeely Funeral Home at Man, W.Va.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Jan. 17, 2020