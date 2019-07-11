DOWELL W. NORRIS, SR., 82, of Nitro went Home to be with the Lord on Monday, July 8, 2019.

He was a member of the IUOE Local #132 with 50 years of service. Dowell was saved by Grace later in life and was a member of McCorkle Freewill Baptist Church. His unique personality and smile made him the man that was a friend to all who knew him.

Dowell was preceded in death by his parents Oscar and Nancy Norris, wife Fay, brothers George and Ray, sister Janet and Jean.

He is survived by his devoted companion Martha Chapman, daughter Alma Pauley, sons Wayne and Robbie Norris, sister Sue Sergent, and brother Gary Norris. Dowell is also survived by 17 grandchildren, several great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.

A celebration of Dowell's life will be held Saturday, July 13, 2019 at Cooke Funeral Home, 2002 20th St., Nitro, WV with the visitation starting at 11 a.m. and the service at 1 p.m. with Pastor Isaiah Hatfield officiating. Burial will follow in Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans, WV.

You may express on-line condolences at www.cookefuneralhome.com