DOYLE BEDELL TAYLOR, 94, of Bentree, went home to be with the Lord on January 1, 2020, at Montgomery Rehab and Nursing.
Born on December 9, 1925, in Bickmore, he was the son of the late Willie and Flossie Morris Taylor. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his first wife, Ermel Fitzwater Taylor; daughter, Rose Taylor Stanton; son-in-law, Kenton King; sister, Mona Jeffers; brothers, Darrell, Drexel, Duvil, Dwayne, Dorvil and Denzil; and step-son, Bob White.
He is survived by his wife, Pauline, of Bentree; son, Bryan (Lynn) of Fola; daughters, Mary King of Lizemores and Susan Holtsclaw (Steve) of Charleston; son-in-law, Jim Stanton of Tampa, Fla.; grandchildren, Jimmy Stanton (Andrea), Kimberly Rickenbrode (Ron), David King (Kristin), Kirsten Hanshaw (Roger), Rikki Taylor, Adam Holtsclaw (Ashley); great - grandchildren, Aubrey Rickenbrode, Ross Rickenbrode, Kylie Taylor, Shylah Nottingham, Kathryn Hanshaw and Rebecca Hanshaw; sisters, Zona Radar of Summersville, Theda Daily of Ohio and Karen Boggs of Maryland; step-daughters, Mary Terrell Bledsoe (Jay) of Bentree, Anita Martin (Phillip) of Beckley and Edie Ramsey (David) of Georgia; several step - grandchildren, several step - great - grandchildren and two step - great - great -grandchildren.
He was a member and trustee of Fola Missionary Baptist Church and also attended Ida Missionary Baptist Church in later years. He worked as a coal miner at Widen Mines and retired from Union Carbide at Sanderson Mines. He was a World War II Army veteran, serving in the European Theater during the Rhineland Campaign. He also loved to raise a garden.
The family would like to especially thank the employees of Montgomery Rahab and Nursing for the wonderful care and compassion given to Doyle and his family.
Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Saturday, January 4, at Wilson - Smith Funeral Home in Clay. Burial will follow in the Fitzwater Cemetery, Fola. Friends may visit with the family from 12 noon till 2 p.m. prior to the service.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.carlwilson funeralhome.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Jan. 3, 2020