REVEREND DOYLE DAYTON SMITH, 88, of Dunbar, went home to the Lord on Sunday, July 7, 2019. Doyle was born November 9, 1930.

Doyle believed, "the excitement is in the journey," as stated by a Chinese philosopher. He fostered that belief all of his life.

After graduating from WVU with a Bachelor of Arts in Sociology, Doyle entered military service. He was on active duty for two years and spent nine years in the National Guard and Reserve. Doyle's service included deployments in Japan and Korea in the 25th Infantry Division. He resigned his commission as Captain in 1967.

Following active duty service in the Army, Doyle was a clerk and planned main line extensions and replacement projects for United Fuel Gas Company. After several promotions, he became Customer Accounting Coordinator for the Charleston Group Companies of the Columbia Gas System. Doyle later became an agent for the Penn Mutual Life Insurance Company where he earned several awards and recognition during his employment.

Striking out on his own, Doyle started a contracting business which specialized in residential repair and remodeling. He operated the business for 16 years, and enjoyed meeting the challenges presented to him and his employees.

Most importantly, he responded to God's calling by enrolling in the Northern Baptist Theological Seminary at the age of 54. He graduated with a Masters of Divinity in 1988. He served as Pastor at Starcher Baptist Church for five and a half years, and upon retiring became an On-Call Chaplain at Charleston Area Medical Center for 11 years.

Doyle continued his ministry by officiating weddings and funerals as well as serving as a guest Pastor at several churches in the Greater Kanawha Valley area.

Doyle's civic service included terms as President of the Dunbar Lions Club, President of the Dunbar Chamber of Commerce, President of the Dunbar Community Council, Chairman of the United Fund Drive, and President of the Parent Teacher Association at the Dunbar Elementary School.

In his spare time, Doyle enjoyed hunting, golfing and swimming. He traveled extensively, and also enjoyed watching football and gymnastics.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Doyle Watson Smith and Anne Kinney Hemmings Smith; sister, Celia Smith Engel; and son-in-law, Scott Clement.

He is survived by his wife of nearly 63 years, Carolyn Ann Hall Smith; sons, David Hall Smith (Sandi); Gregory Watson Smith; daughter, Rebecca Ann Smith Clement; granddaughters, Melissa Smith Lawrence (Steve); Megan Ann Taylor (James); and Natalie Denise Smith; great-grandson, Evan Kyle Lawrence; and great-granddaughter, Emery Lynn Taylor.

A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 27, at the Dunbar First Baptist Church, with the Reverends David Keeney and Charles Rhodes officiating.

Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be given to Hubbard Hospice House West, 4605 MacCorkle Ave SW, South Charleston, WV 25309 and the Men's Deacon Fund, Dunbar First Baptist Church, 311 16th Street, Dunbar, WV 25064.

Arrangements are in the care of Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar. Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from July 25 to July 27, 2019