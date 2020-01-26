|
DOYLE ASBURY, 81, of Belle, took his bible and golf clubs and went home to meet the Lord on Friday, January 24, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. He is now free from all the pain that cancer inflicted upon his body.
Doyle was born at home on May 3, 1938, in Joe's Creek in Boone County, to Clifford and Pansy (Meadows) Asbury.
He was a lifelong resident of Belle where he met the love of his life, Kay, at Simm's Skating Rink. They were married for 62 years on January 24, the day Doyle departed from this earth. He knew Kay would want him to stick around so they could celebrate their 62nd anniversary.
He retired from DuPont Plant with 32 years of service, where he always said as a supervisor, "You can't treat everyone the same, due to their situations, but you can treat everyone fair!" When he wasn't working, he was going to church, playing golf or spending time with his grandsons, Trevor and Chaz.
Doyle was a 32 Mason and belonged to Chelyan Lodge #158. He was a past Grand Patron of the West Virginia Order of the Eastern Star. He proudly worked with Potomac Highlands Outreach of West Virginia and headed the General Grand Chapter Committee for Service Dogs of West Virginia, which he was most proud of. Doyle was a member of Truth Baptist Church and loved listening to the choir sing.
Preceding him in death were his parents, Clifford and Pansy Asbury; along with two sisters, Janet Asbury and Leola Woods.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Kay; daughter and son-in-law Kimberlee (Jeff) Davis of Glasgow; grandsons, Trevor (Kaytlin) Davis of Charleston, Chaz Davis of Glasgow; brother, Danny (Jerrie) Asbury of Pinch; sister, Monna Everette of Norfolk, Virginia; plus a host of many nieces, nephews and good friends.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, January 28, at Fidler and Frame Funeral Home, Belle, with Pastor Corey Bradley officiating. Interment will follow in Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. with an Eastern Star Service following visitation, on Monday, January 27, at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions be made to Potomac Highlands Outreach, P.O. Box 754, Franklin, West Virginia 26807.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Jan. 26, 2020