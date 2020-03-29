|
|
DREAMA CATHERINE TAYLOR, age 42, went home to be with Jesus on March 17, 2020, after a sudden illness.
She is survived by her husband, Scott Taylor; sons, Brandon (Casey) Chandler of Dunbar, Brian Chandler of St. Albans; daughter, Megan Pauley of St. Albans.
She was predeceased by her father, James Walker; sister, Debbie Wentz; brother, Timothy Walker, and sister-in-law, Connie Walker.
Other survivors include her mother, Deloris Rhodes of Nitro; sisters, Vivian (Greg) Murdock of Cross Lanes, Debi (Donnie) Daily of Ridgeway, Virginia, Diane Johnson of South Charleston; brothers, Roger Walker of St. Albans, Doug (Mandie) Walker of St. Albans, Steve Wilson of Nitro and Michael (Denise) Walker of Greeley, Colorado.
She attended WVS and graduated from Bridge Valley Community College. She was an employee of Kanawha Valley Senior Services.
Her greatest joy was spending time with her family and granddaughters Aubree, Khloe, and Kyndal.
There will be a celebration of life at a future date.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Mar. 29, 2020