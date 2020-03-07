|
DREAMA DONNETTE LARCH HUNEYCUTT, of St Albans, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, March 5, 2020, at Thomas Memorial Hospital, South Charleston.
She was born in Charleston, to father, Donald Joe Larch, and mother, Garnet Layton Larch.
She was preceded in death by her father, Donald J. Larch, and husband, Robert Huneycutt.
Dreama was a 1971 graduate of St. Albans High School and member of Grace Baptist Temple. She was a registered nurse who worked at CAMC Cath Lab, Scrub Lab and Open Heart Surgery.
Surviving are her daughters, Heather Carlson, (Kerry), Lori Newhouse (Thomas Fitzgerald), both of St. Albans; mother, Garnet Layton Larch of St. Albans; grandchildren, Sierra, Michelle and Landon; and many other extended family and friends.
Funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, March 8, at Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, St. Albans, with Pastor Brian Dean officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the funeral service. Burial will be at 12 Noon Monday, March 9, at Sunset Memorial Park, South Charleston.
You may visit Dreama's tribute page at Bartlett NicholsFuneralHome.com to share memories or condolences with the family.
Bartlett - Nichols Funeral Home, family owned and located at 409 Sixth Ave., St. Albans, W.Va., is honored to serve the Huneycutt family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Mar. 7, 2020