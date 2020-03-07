Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home
409 6Th Ave
Saint Albans, WV 25177
(304) 727-4325
Funeral service
Sunday, Mar. 8, 2020
3:00 PM
Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home
409 6Th Ave
Saint Albans, WV 25177
View Map
Burial
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
12:00 PM
Sunset Memorial Park
South Charleston, WV
View Map

Dreama Donnette Larch Huneycutt

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dreama Donnette Larch Huneycutt Obituary

DREAMA DONNETTE LARCH HUNEYCUTT, of St Albans, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, March 5, 2020, at Thomas Memorial Hospital, South Charleston.
She was born in Charleston, to father, Donald Joe Larch, and mother, Garnet Layton Larch.
She was preceded in death by her father, Donald J. Larch, and husband, Robert Huneycutt.
Dreama was a 1971 graduate of St. Albans High School and member of Grace Baptist Temple. She was a registered nurse who worked at CAMC Cath Lab, Scrub Lab and Open Heart Surgery.
Surviving are her daughters, Heather Carlson, (Kerry), Lori Newhouse (Thomas Fitzgerald), both of St. Albans; mother, Garnet Layton Larch of St. Albans; grandchildren, Sierra, Michelle and Landon; and many other extended family and friends.
Funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, March 8, at Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, St. Albans, with Pastor Brian Dean officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the funeral service. Burial will be at 12 Noon Monday, March 9, at Sunset Memorial Park, South Charleston.
You may visit Dreama's tribute page at Bartlett NicholsFuneralHome.com to share memories or condolences with the family.
Bartlett - Nichols Funeral Home, family owned and located at 409 Sixth Ave., St. Albans, W.Va., is honored to serve the Huneycutt family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Mar. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dreama's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -