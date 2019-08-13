|
DREMA BUZZARD, 70, of Whitesville went home to be with the Lord on Friday, August 9, 2019. She was born in Dorothy, WV on August 11, 1948 to the late Oscar and Martha Pettry Browning. Drema was also preceded in death by sisters, Brenda (Lloyd) Brown and Rosie (Kermit) Keefer; brothers, Junior (Gene) Browning and ET (Linda) Browning. She is survived by her husband, Franklin Buzzard of Whitesville; her children: Felicia (Gregory) Price of Madison, WV, Bo (Janet) Browning of Orgas, WV and Crystal (John) Bowe of Whitesville, WV; grandchildren: Jacob Price of Madison, Austin and Kieara Buzzard of Whitesville, Aaron and Ashley Browning of Orgas, Haley Price, Carly Price both of Madison, Mahala Browning of Orgas and Natalie Massey of Whitesville; great-grandchildren: Camden Browning, Mason Hager and Asher Hager all of Orgas; a sister, Tonya (Timmy) Underwood; a niece, Breanna Browning; two nephews, Dale Ray Underwood and Timmy Underwood Jr.; sister-in-law, Betty Sperry of Foster, WV; brother-in-law, Henry (Judy) Buzzard of Dry Creek, sisters-in-law, Peggy Underwood of Low Gap and Patricia Baber of Whitesville and a brother-in-law, Leroy Buzzard of Toney's Branch. The family wants to offer a special thanks to: Hillcrest Health Care and Dignity Hospice of Chapmanville.
Funeral services will be held Thursday afternoon, August 15, at 1 p.m. in the Armstrong Funeral Home, Whitesville, WV.
Interment will be at Pineview Cemetery, Orgas, WV.
Visitation will be Thursday from 11-1 p.m. at the funeral home.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from Aug. 13 to Aug. 15, 2019