DREMA ELLEN (JONES) MAY, age 55, of Robbins, N.C., passed away Thursday, February 13, 2020, at her home.
Mrs. May was born May 24, 1964, in Logan County, W.Va., to Robert Jones and Helen Adele Price Jones Taylor. She was a retail store manager. She loved sewing, quilting, fishing, spending time with her grandbabies, taking care of everyone else, and spending time with her Mom.
In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her brother, Timothy Jones.
She is survived by her husband, Thomas Ray May, of the home; daughter, Ashley Eggen and husband Jamie of Star, N.C.; son, Ronald Jackson of Asheboro, N.C.; stepson, Matthew Dillion May and wife Beth of Charlotte, N.C.; stepdaughter, Emily Warwick of Gibsonville, N.C.; mother, Helen Adele Price Taylor of Asheboro; sisters, Carol Ball and husband Tilden of Asheboro, Kathy May Horn and husband Curtis of Ottawa, W.Va., Judy Kimbler of Asheboro, Teresa Jones and husband Steve of Jeffrey, W.Va., and Rhonda Jones of Greenview, W.Va.; and brother, Robert Jones of Star; grandchildren, Dillion May, Jackson Eggen, Kylie May, Kayden May, and Griffin Eggen; and a host of nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 1 to 1:45 p.m. prior to the memorial service. The memorial service will begin at 2 p.m. Sunday, February 16, at Phillips Funeral Home Chapel, with the Rev. Alex Shelton and Dewayne Albright officiating.
Online condolences may be left at www.phillipsfh.com.
The family is being served by Phillips Funeral Home in Star, N.C.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Feb. 15, 2020