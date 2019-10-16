|
DREMA ROGERS ROBERTS, 57, of Fraziers Bottom, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, October 13, 2019, at her home following a 22-year battle with breast cancer.
She was a 1980 graduate of Hurricane High School and a graduate of West Virginia State College. She worked in accounting and bookkeeping for over 25 years. Drema faithfully attended Freedom's Promise Church in Fraziers Bottom.
Born November 25, 1961, she was the daughter of James A. Rogers (Mary) of Eleanor and the late Janet L. Rogers.
In addition to her father, she is survived by her husband of 20 years, Harvey Roberts Jr.; children, Lynn Holly (William B.) Deweese of Buffalo, Tara Morgan Mays of Buffalo, Seth E. Roberts and Haley Jane Roberts, both of Fraziers Bottom; step-children, Tiffany A.(David) Murphy of Florida, Harvey "Paul" (Marian) Roberts of Wheaton, Md., and Lorinda (Marc) McClain of Cross Lanes; grandchildren, Cole, Olivia, Konnor, Marc Jr., Alex,Zane, Hannah, Hayden, Grace, Emma, Corwin, Harper and Addison; special cousin, Keith Knight; two aunts; two uncles, and a host of cousins. Drema is also survived by her dear friends, Pastor Sherry Shamblin, Pastor Kelli Frazier, Debbie Collins, Steve and Kay Smith, Sandra Priddy, Sandra Ward, Brenda Tribble and Tina Leadmon.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to the unbelievable care and compassion of Dr. Gerritt Kimmey, Dr. Sanjeev Sharma, Anna Gibson, Dixie Elixson and the staff of Kindred at Home.
Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, October 18, at Raynes Funeral Home, Buffalo, with Pastor Sherry Shamblin officiating. Burial will follow in Buffalo Memorial Park, Buffalo. The family will receive friends from 12 p.m. until 2 p.m. at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be sent to the family and the online guestbook signed by visiting www.raynesfuneralhome.com.
Raynes Funeral Home, 303 Ash Circle, Eleanor, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Oct. 16, 2019