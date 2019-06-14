|
|
|
DWAIN ARTHUR BLAKE, 80, of South Charleston, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, June 10, 2019, at Hubbard , South Charleston.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Thera Blake Billingslea, and a brother, Bruce Billingslea.
Joey was retired from FMC with 35 years of service and member of the Davis Creek Church of the Nazarene.
Surviving, wife, Carolyn Donna Blake; son and daughter-in-law, Dwain Arthur Blake II and his wife Tamei; daughter, Tamara Dee Ballengee and her husband Steven; sisters, Rosalie Coleman and her husband Ron, Connie Williams and her husband Tom, Beverly Lawton and her husband Bill; grandchildren, Dylan Blake, Seneca Hagen and her husband Todd.
Service was Wednesday at Graceland Memorial Park, South Charleston, with Rev. Kent Estep officiating. Burial was in Graceland Memorial Park.
Good Shepherd Mortuary, South Charleston, W.Va., was in charge of arrangements.
If anyone wishes to remember Joe, please send a memorial gift to HospiceCare, 1606 Kanawha Blvd. W., Charleston, WV 25387.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from June 14 to June 16, 2019
Read More