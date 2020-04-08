Home

Hafer Funeral Home Inc
50 N Pinch Rd
Elkview, WV 25071
(304) 965-3331
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 9, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Graveside service
Thursday, Apr. 9, 2020
2:00 PM
Groves Family Cemetery
1952 - 2020
Dwight Eldridge Groves Obituary

DWIGHT ELDRIDGE GROVES, 67, known as "Papa Weasel" or "Weasel," of Rainelle, W.Va., passed away April 6, 2020, at his home.
He was born July 1, 1952, in Clio, W.Va., to the late Theodore and Gracie Groves.
Dwight was a former cement mason. He loved hunting, fishing, and coon hunting. Dwight was very loved by his wife, kids, grandchildren and his family.
He passed away at home in Bellwood, with his wife by his side, from ongoing medical issues.
Dwight was preceded in death by his father, Theodore Eldridge Groves; his mother, Gracie Mae Groves; brothers, Maywood Eldridge Groves, William Herbert Groves Paul Edward Groves and Earl Junior Groves; and sisters, Audrey Beasley and Barb Jones.
He is survived by his wife, of 25 years, Patty Groves of Bellwood; daughter, Victoria Groves of Elkview; sons, Shawn Groves of Clendenin and Joey (Anna) Groves of Clendenin; sisters, Wilma Mabry of Morehead, Ky., Ora Mae (Bill) Elmore of Clendenin, Carolyn Daugherty of Elkview, Shirley (Tom) Stump of Elkview, Brenda Groves Pauley of Elkview, Cheryl Bodkins of Elkview; two stepsons, Eric Martin and Eugene Harman of Bellwood; grandchildren, Haylli Blackwell, Jason Groves, Kylli Blackwell, Christopher Groves, Cheyene Hart, Shawn Groves Jr., Aaliyah Groves, Chase Martin, Chance Martin, Kayle Martin, Braxton Harmon; great-grandchildren, Laylan Fragale, Parker Blackwell, Gage Groves, Remington Groves, Beretta Groves, Kyle Blackwell, Kaydenn Blackwell, Maddox Hart, Khloey Osborne; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A private family graveside service will be 2 p.m. Thursday, April 9, at Groves Family Cemetery, with Pastor Lee Swor officiating.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday at Hafer Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be sent to www.haferfuneral home.com.
Arrangements are in the care of Hafer Funeral Home, 50 North Pinch Road, Elkview, W.Va.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Apr. 8, 2020
