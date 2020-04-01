Home

Dwight Joseph Parsons

Dwight Joseph Parsons Obituary

DWIGHT JOSEPH PARSONS, 69, of Charleston, went to be with his Heavenly Father on Sunday, March 29, 2020.
The son of the late Earlie and Phyllis Parsons, he was preceded in death by his brother, Royce Parsons (Sara), and an infant grandson.
He is survived by his wife, Shirley Parsons; daughters, Melissa Napier (Jason) and Anna Patton (Randall); granddaughters, Sapphire and Ali Parsons; six brothers, Jerry Parsons (Susan), James Parsons (Vickie), Bruce Parsons (Elizabeth), Paul Parsons, Willie Parsons (Cathy) and Ivan Parsons; one sister, Carma Goff (Robin), and many nieces and nephews.
He was a member of the New Testament Community Church, Charleston. He was an old-school mechanic and jack of all trades. He was a kind and generous man and loving husband, a great father and the best papaw who spent his last day doing what he loved, fishing on the lake with family and friends.
At this time, the family has decided to have a memorial service at a later date due to the COVID-19 crisis.
The family is being assisted by Long & Fisher Funeral Home, Sissonville, W.Va.
Online condolences maybe forwarded to www.longfisherfuneralhome.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Apr. 1, 2020
