

DWIGHT R. "NICK" HARRIS, 92, of St. Albans, passed away peacefully in his home on June 27, 2019, after a long illness. He was born on January 14, 1927, in South Charleston, W.Va.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Fanny Lucille Watkins and Dwight Richard Harris; his siblings, Ronald Harris and Alice Harman; his wife of 69 years, Patricia "Patty" Harris; and their son, Richard David Harris.

He is survived by his sister, Carole Moore; children, James "Jim" Harris (Virginia), Denise Harris, and Patricia "Trish" Harris (Brent Mallory); grandchildren, Dawn Williams, Rick Harris, Trina Sigmon (Dean) and Thara Harris; nine great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren.

Nick was a veteran of the U.S. Army. He was a Teamster for 28 years, retiring from Chemical Leaman Tank Lines. Nick enjoyed 30 years of retirement, engaging in his passions: guns, reloading, riding motorcycles, hunting and spending months at his hunting camp in Pendleton County.

In accordance with his wishes, Nick's body was donated to WVU Medical Center.

A cookout to celebrate Nick's life will be held on Tuesday, July 2, beginning at 5 p.m., at the home of Jim and Virginia Harris, 231 Bryan Avenue, St. Albans, W.Va.

In lieu of flowers, those who wish, may make a donation in Nick's honor to Hospice or the National Rifle Association (NRA). Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from June 30 to July 2, 2019