DWIGHT RICHARD JIVIDEN, 66, of Buffalo, passed away Friday, November 1, 2019, at his home following a long illness.
He was a 1970 graduate of Buffalo High School and served his country in the U.S. Navy. He retired from Grainger in Charleston. Dwight coached local baseball teams for many years, loved to hunt and spend time outdoors.
Born November 8, 1952, he was the son of the late Kenneth Jividen and Lucy Mae Jividen. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Larry Jividen.
Survivors include his daughter, Jessica (Jeremy) Grady of Red House; son, Ricky (Stephanie) Jividen of Winfield; sisters, Marjene Hanshaw of Springboro, Ohio, and Sue Fleck of Red House; brother, Mike Jividen of Red House; grandchildren, Nicholas Jividen, Brooklyn Jividen, Ethan Grady and Brennan Grady. He is also survived by several nieces, nephews and extended family.
Graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, November 4, at Grandview Cemetery, Red House, with Pastor Scott Casto officiating. Burial will follow with military honors.
Raynes Funeral Home, 20072 Charleston Road, Buffalo, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Nov. 3, 2019