E.C. "WOODY" WOOD passed away Wednesday, June 12, 2019.

He was a retired City of Charleston police officer with 25 years of service and BB&T with 15 years of service. Woody was a veteran of the U.S Air Force.

Surviving are his loving wife, Jana; daughters, Melea (J.B.) and Julie; sons, Jonathan and Michael (Tracy). He is also survived by five sisters and one brother, five grandchildren and one great- grandchild.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Elvie and Glenna Wood.

Services will be held on Monday, June 17, at Humphrey's Memorial United Methodist Church, with Pastor George Webb officiating. Visitation will be held from noon until service time at 1 p.m. Burial will follow at Fisher Cemetery Goldtown, with Military rites.

In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to Humphrey's Memorial United Methodist Church, located at 8240 Sissonville Drive, Sissonville, WV 25320.

Long & Fisher Funeral Home is serving the Wood family. Condolences may be forwarded to longfisher funeralhome.com. Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from June 16 to June 18, 2019