E. HERALD BLAIR JR., age 81, of Charleston, passed away Monday September 9, 2019, at his residence.
Herald was born on September 22, 1937, in Parkersburg, son of the late E. Herald and Mary Ethel Johnson Blair.
Herald graduated from WVU and was a member of Sigma Nu Fraternity. He served as Second Lieutenant in the USAF Reserve. He retired in 1994 from Union Carbide as a Director after 34 years of service. Herald loved spending time with his family. He loved the outdoors, especially skiing with his family on the slopes of West Virginia and Colorado, hunting and fishing with friends, and fly fishing in Montana.
Herald is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Shirley; two daughters, Kathy Sestak, her husband, David, of Leesburg, VA, and Linda Albright, her husband Paul, of Martinsburg, WV; grandchildren, Lauren and Lindsey Sestak, and Nathan and Nick Albright.
A service to Honor the Life of Herald will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, September 13, at Snodgrass Funeral Home, South Charleston, with Pastor Dean Chambers officiating. Entombment will follow in Sunset Memorial Park, South Charleston. Family and friends may visit from 1 to 2 p.m. at the funeral home.
The family request donations be made to , 1601 2nd Ave., Charleston, WV 25387.
Memories of Herald may be shared by visiting snodgrassfuneral.com and selecting the obituary. Snodgrass Funeral Home is assisting the family with these arrangements.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Sept. 11, 2019