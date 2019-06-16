

E. JEWELL ANDERSON, 60-year business Woman of Charleston, passed at 97 years old. She went home to be with the Lord on June 14, 2019.

Jewell was the owner / operator of Huskey's Dairy Bar, North Charleston, and was a life time member of Starcher Baptist Church. Born January 20, 1922, she was the daughter of the late Burley Edward and Betty Gray Winfree.

Jewell was a graduate of East Bank High School, and the Charleston School of Beauty Culture. She owned / operated Jewell's Beauty Shop for 25 years, and also Huskey's Dairy Bar for 35 years.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Boyd Wesley Anderson; sister, Mary Kathryn Winfree Moses; brother, David Burley Winfree; and a daughter-in-law, Jane Ann Dunbar Anderson.

Left to cherish her memory are sons, Robert Lee "Bob" Anderson of Cross Lanes, and William Wayne "Bill" Anderson; sister-in-law, Norma Winfree; five grandchildren, April Thongdara (Ratsamy), Robert Lee "Bobby" Anderson, Michael Wayne Anderson (Joy), Heather Nicole Thames (Jared), and Colter Wesley Anderson (Alycia); and 13 great - grandchildren.

Service will be noon Tuesday, June 18, at Tyler Mountain Funeral Home, 5233 Rocky Fork Road, Cross Lanes, WV 25313, with Pastor Greg Blake officiating. Burial will follow in Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes.

A gathering of friends and family will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, June 17, at the funeral home.

Condolences may be sent by visiting www.tylermountain funeralhome.com. Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from June 16 to June 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary