|
|
E. LAWRENCE GUTHRIE, 75, of South Charleston, passed away Monday, December 30, 2019, at Cabell-Huntington Hospital surrounded by his loved ones.
He was a 1962 graduate of Sherman High School, Seth, and had served in the U.S. Army from 1962 to 1965. He received his Master's degree in counseling, teaching and communications from Marshall University and worked with multiple schools, as well as private companies as a counselor. Lawrence had a great love of people and loved to share stories about "The Greatness of Jesus Christ."
Surviving, son, Jonathan Guthrie (Kristen); daughter, Rebekah Shaffer; grandsons, Justin and Eric White, Terry Shaffer; granddaughter, Kailee; seven great - grandchildren; and his loving 1962 high school sweetheart, Brenda Abshire Thompson.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Monday, January 6, 2020, at Good Shepherd Mortuary, South Charleston, W.Va., followed by a committal service at Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery, Institute.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Jan. 5, 2020