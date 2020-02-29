|
|
EARL L. McCARTNEY, 65, of Charleston, son of the late Howard and Edith McCartney, died Sunday, February 23, 2020, at Hubbard Hospice, Charleston.
He was a 1973 graduate of Stonewall Jackson High School and attended Ben Franklin Vocational Center. After graduation, Earl married his high school sweetheart, Karen Franklin, and they settled in their hometown of Charleston. He proceeded with his career as a mechanic welder where he worked for Walker Machinery in Belle, for 35 years.
Earl loved to be outside and it didn't matter if he was simply enjoying the weather or keeping his yard beautified. He loved spending time with his grandchildren and just sitting back and watching them play.
He was also preceded in death by his older brother, Douglas McCartney.
Surviving: Beloved wife of 43 years, Karen (Franklin) McCartney; son, Christopher Earl McCartney; daughter, Tosha Renee McCartney; adopted daughter, Sharon McCartney; grandchildren, Brooke Ann Bailey, Raelyn Meadows, Carter Cobb, Christiana McCartney; brother, Frank McCartney (Nancy); and many nieces and nephews.
Service will be 6 p.m. Sunday, March 1, at Bollinger Funeral Home, Charleston, W.Va. The family will receive friends two hours prior to the service at the funeral home. Immediately following the service, there will be dinner for family and friends at the King Center, 314 Donnally Street, Charleston, WV 25301.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Feb. 29, 2020