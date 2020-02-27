|
|
EARL LOMAX WILLIAMS, 92, of Vero Beach, Fla., formerly from South Charleston, W.Va., passed away on Saturday, February 22, 2020, near Naivasha, Kenya.
He was born in Monaville, W.Va., the son of late parents, Hallie A and Effie Mae (Steele) Williams. He graduated from Stonewall Jackson Hill School. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, serving from 1945 to 1947 with a tour in Germany, and enlisted and served in the U.S. Army Reserve 1949 to 1953. He attended Morris Harvey College. He was employed by Union Carbide and retired in 1985. He was a Mason and a Shriner, belonging to Dunbar Masonic Lodge #159 AF&AM and the Beni Kedem Shrine.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife of 69 years, Mary Ella (Cook); brother, William G (Bud); and sister, Virginia.
Earl is survived by his sons, Larry (Becky) of Buckhannon, Gary (Pam) of Vero Beach, Fla., and David (Judy) of Naivasha, Kenya; one brother, Charles (Sue) of Summerfield, Fla.; five grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
Arrangements are incomplete and services will be at a later date with Handley Funeral Home, Danville, W.Va.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Feb. 27, 2020