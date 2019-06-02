Home

Celebration of Life
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Edgewood Summit
Charleston, WV
Earle Saunders Brown Obituary
EARLE SAUNDERS BROWN, 82, of South Charleston, died in the early morning of May 24, 2019.
He grew up in Richmond, Va., and earned his Ph.D. in pharmaceutical chemistry at the Medical College of Virginia. Earle came to Charleston in 1963 to work for Union Carbide, where he rose to the level of Director of Research and Development. He retired from Union Carbide in 1996.
Earle and his wife, Barbara, moved to Edgewood Summit in 2010 when he was diagnosed with Alzheimer's dementia. He passed away at the Arthur B. Hodges facility after a short battle with aspiration pneumonia, a common complication with Alzheimer's patients. Earle donated his remains to WVU Medical School.
A celebration of Earle's life and contributions to his fellow man will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. on Thursday, June 13, at Edgewood Summit in Charleston.
After the homily, there will be an opportunity for guests to share their memories of Earle with his family and friends.
Refreshments to follow.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from June 2 to June 4, 2019
