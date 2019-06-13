Services Celebration of Life 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM Edgewood Summit Charleston , WV View Map Resources More Obituaries for Earle Brown Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Earle Saunders Brown

Obituary Flowers

Surrounded by family at the Arthur B Hodges Center, EARLE SAUNDERS BROWN, 82, of South Charleston, died May 24, 2019, after a short battle with aspiration pneumonia, a common complication of Alzheimer's disease.

Earle was born December 19, 1936, in Richmond, Va., to Earle Saunders and Ellen Williams Brown. He was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Betty Boone; his aunt, Esther Barbour; and his stepdaughter, Laura Thomason.

He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Barbara Kennedy Brown; children, Kay (Robert) Revita of Kona, Hawaii and Owen (Virginia) Brown of Pensacola, Fla.; stepchildren, Samuel (Susan) Stephenson of Banner Elk, N.C., and Lydia (Steve) Rzucidlo of Cleveland, Ohio; nine cherished grandchildren: Lindsey, Philip, Saunders, Rachel, Drew, Elizabeth, Kristin, Kelly, and Bailey; and five great-grandchildren.

Earle earned his PhD in pharmaceutical chemistry at the Medical College of Virginia. He came to Charleston in 1963 to work for Union Carbide, keeping his pharmacy license for many years as well. Throughout his career, he earned more than 20 U.S. and foreign patents, held many managerial positions, and rose to the level of Director of Research and Development. Earle retired from Union Carbide in 1996. He felt very blessed to finish his career as a Technology Manager responsible for marrying the technologies of Union Carbide with those of three other chemical companies in "the best job I ever had." That position required a senior scientist who had not forgotten his science and demonstrated complete trustworthiness to all four companies.

Formerly, Earle represented Carbide in several civic organizations and boards and continued his involvement with many of them after his retirement. He served on the board of the Fund for the Arts and was their liaison to Kanawha Players and the WV Symphony Orchestra over the years. He was a representative and member of the WV Counsel of Churches and served on their joint committee to improve End-of-Life Care in WV. Earle also enjoyed giving back to the community by volunteering at Manna Meal.

Earle was a long-time member of First Presbyterian Church in Charleston, where he served the Lord in many capacities. He was an elder to the Session for many years, served as chairperson of the Mission Division, and for three years led the Every Member Canvass. Earle taught both youth and adult Sunday school, specializing in classes on science and religion. He was a leader of the first youth mission trip to Mexico. Earle was a member of the Presbytery's Committee on Ministry, which examined prospective new ministers to Presbyterian churches in the state. His favorite church work was serving as a Stephen Minister. He most enjoyed his years of meeting with an elderly couple with whom he worked with until both their deaths; by that time they came to regard him as a son.

Earle and his wife Barbara moved to Edgewood Summit in 2010 after he was diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease. He was most proud of the solid family that he and Barbara had established, the fact that all the children attended college, gained meaningful, professional employment, and have built their own solid families. He and Barbara credited the many weeks over 25 years at their Holden Beach, N.C., house with cementing them as one united, happy family. God be praised.

A celebration of Earle's life and contributions to his fellow man will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. on Thursday, June 13, at Edgewood Summit in Charleston. After the homily, guests will have an opportunity to share their memories of Earle with his family and friends. Refreshments will follow.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that donations be made in memory to any of the following:

WVU Medicine Rockefeller Neurosciences Institute through West Virginia University Foundation, One Waterfront Place, P.O. Box 1650, Morgantown, WV 26507 - 1650. Online donations can be made at www. give.wvu.edu

Manna Meal, 1105 Quarrier Street, Charleston, WV 25301

Hospice Care, 1606 Kanawha Blvd. West, Charleston, WV 25387

The WV Parkinson's Support Network, 222 Capitol Street, Suite 400, Charleston, WV 25301. Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from June 13 to June 15, 2019 Read More ‹ Back to today's Obituaries