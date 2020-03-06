Home

Matics Funeral Home Inc
8539 Elk River Rd N
Clendenin, WV 25045
(304) 548-6611
Graveside service
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
4:00 PM
Rucker Cemetery
Elkview, WV
Earthleen Belle Gandee Harper

Earthleen Belle Gandee Harper Obituary

EARTHLEEN BELLE (GANDEE) HARPER, 86, of Elkview, went home to be with the Lord, at the home of her sister in Procious, Tuesday, March 3, 2020, after long illness.
She was the daughter of the late Joseph Hoat Gandee and Ida May Waybright Gandee. She was also preceded in death by her brothers, Holbert, Clyde and Dolas Gandee.
She is survived by best friend and companion, Charles Withrow; brothers, Clifford, Marvin and Clem Gandee; sister, Becky Harper; several nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews; and furry friend, Little Baby Bandit.
Graveside service will be 4 p.m. Saturday, March 7, at Rucker Cemetery, Elkview, with Rev. Clarence Deel officiating.
Online condolences may be expressed at maticsfuneral home.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Mar. 6, 2020
