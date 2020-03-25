|
|
EDDIE FARHA, 84, of Beckley, formerly of Charleston, passed away on Sunday, March 22, 2020, after a long battle with Parkinson's disease.
Eddie was born December 16, 1935, to the late Aziz Farha and Bahia Rashid Farha in Oklahoma City, Okla.
Eddie was a member of the St Christopher Episcopal Church in Charleston.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife of 55 years, Yvonne Hudson Farha; three sisters, Virginia Tuma of Mich., Georgia Hamra of W.Va., and Genevieve Dawahare of Ky.; and one brother, Sidney Farha of Ky.
Those left to cherish his memory include his son, Brad Farha and wife Lisa of Beckley; daughter, Melanie Farha Griffith and husband Billy of Beckley; sister, Vivian Swyden of Mo.; grandchildren, Preston Riffe of N.C., Joshua Farha and Kelsey Farha, both of W.Va.
Due to COVID-19 travel and gathering restrictions, a memorial service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made in memory of Eddie Farha to the Parkinson's Foundation at www.parkinson.org.
The family would like to thank the staff of Pine Lodge and Hospice of Southern WV for the support and care he received.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Mar. 25, 2020