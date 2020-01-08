Home

Eddie Lee Carnefix Obituary

EDDIE LEE CARNEFIX, 38, of Clendenin, passed away Sunday, January 5, 2020, at Cleveland Clinic in Ohio after a short illness.
He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Betty Carnefix, and Uncle Paul Carnefix.
Eddie is survived by his mom and dad, Beverly and Ed Carnefix; Girlfriend, Kitti Woods of Clendenin; brothers, Matthew and Joel Christenberry; grandfather, Dayton Carnefix; Aunt Beth and Jodie Carnefix.
He loved fishing, four wheeling, music, and worked for Bill Morris at B&J Auto.
Service will be 2 p.m. Friday, January 10, at Hafer Funeral Home, with Speaker Jim Myers officiating. Burial will follow at Carnefix Cemetery, Dutch Ridge.
Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Friday, January 10, at Hafer Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, donation can be made to the , 7272 Greenville Avenue, Dallas, TX 75231.
Online condolences may be sent to www.haferfuneral home.net.
Arrangements are in the care of Hafer Funeral Home, 50 North Pinch Road, Elkview, WV 25071.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Jan. 8, 2020
