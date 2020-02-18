|
EDGAR GRAHAM SHOOK accepted his heavenly reward on February 14, 2020. There will be a gathering to celebrate his life and share memories Wednesday February 19 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church in South Charleston. Visitation will be held at Good Shepherd Mortuary, South Charleston, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday, February 20. Burial will be in Cunningham Memorial Park, St Albans at 2 p.m. the same day.
Graham was born on April 2, 1926 to Francis and Iliff Shook in Liberty Indiana. He started life as the youngest of three children in a farm family. He thought he would be a farmer, but after serving in the Air Force, he realized that there were more options in this world for him. After leaving service, he attended Purdue University, where he earned a Bachelor's and Master's Degree in Chemical Engineering. While still in school, he met his wife, Leona. They married and moved to South Charleston in 1960, where he worked for Union Carbide.
Over the years, Graham and Leona provided many services to the community and to First Presbyterian Church. They were elders, committee members, choir members, babysitters, offering counters, ushers, and volunteers. Their devotion and dedication to their church was immeasurable. They also delivered meals on wheels together and Graham continued to deliver meals until the age of 89 when he was no longer able to drive.
He was a loving father, grandfather and great-grandfather who appreciated and supported his family in too many ways to count. He was a quite man who gave generously of his time to anyone who needed him.
He was preceded in death by his siblings, Elden Shook, Marjorie Shook Benton, and by his beloved wife Leona Wise Shook. He is survived by his son Glenn Shook of Reidsville North Carolina, daughter Diane Shook McDonald, (Mike) of Cross Lanes, daughter-in-law Donna Hoffman-Shook of South Charleston, granddaughters Danolita Shook Curnutte (Brandon) and Ashley Faykus, and great grandchildren, Lillian, Jocelyn, Dexter, Presley, Kylie and Jackson.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Feb. 18, 2020