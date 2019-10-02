Home

Edith Allene (Mairs) Wickiser

Edith Allene (Mairs) Wickiser Obituary

EDITH ALLENE (MAIRS) WICKISER, 93, of Ravenswood, passed away on September 30, 2019, at Ravenswood Village in Ravenswood.
She was born on April 3, 1926, in Charleston, to the late Marcus and Emma Edens Mairs. She was a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Ravenswood where she was the bookkeeper, and pianist for 60 years. She was a paralegal in the Bibbee and Goode Law Office and an administrative assistant at Union Carbide. She also worked at Cope's Market in Ravenswood. Edith loved music.
She is survived by her daughter, Sue Ann (Tom) Bowden; son, Michael R. (Deborah) Wickiser; five grandchildren, Sarah Bowden, Victoria Wickiser, Margaret Wickiser, Matthew Bowden, and Maxwell Wickiser.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert.
The funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, October 4, at Roush Funeral Home in Ravenswood, with Pastor Bryan Arthur officiating. Burial will follow in Ravenswood Cemetery. Friends may visit the family at the funeral home on Friday, October 4, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. time of service.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Calvary Baptist Church, 302 Henry Street, Ravenswood, WV 26164.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at [email protected] or on Facebook at www.facebook. com/roushfuneralhome.
The obituary may be viewed on our website at www. roushfuneralhome.net.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Oct. 2, 2019
