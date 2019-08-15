|
EDITH JANE (FRYE) PERRY, 76, went home to be with the Lord on August 6, 2019. She was born on August 28, 1942, to the late James H. and Jane M. Frye in Charleston, WV.
Edie was a graduate of Charleston High School, Class of 1960. She then received a degree in nursing from the University of Virginia, School of Medicine. She had a lifelong and rewarding career helping others in the many facets of healthcare.
Edie and husband Roger G. Perry retired in Milford, DE, and were very active in the many Missions of Avenue U.M.C.
Edie is survived by her husband of 38 years, Roger G. Perry; sons, William "Rusty" Reber and wife Maria, Matthew Perry and wife Kim; four grandchildren, all of Delaware. She is also survived by brother James A. "Tony" Frye of Charleston, WV.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, August 17, at Unity of Kanawha Valley, 804 Myrtle Road, Charleston, WV 25314. Visitation will begin at 1 p.m. and a service at 2 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations in her name may be made to the .
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from Aug. 15 to Aug. 17, 2019