Edith K. (Humphrey) Kuntz
EDITH K. (HUMPHREY) KUNTZ, 96, departed for her heavenly home on August 7, 2019.
Born on June 27, 1923, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Page Kuntz; parents, Fred and Mary Ann Humphrey; brothers, Howard, Ernest, George and Gene Humphrey; sisters, Arlena Pullen, Louise Rogers, Eva Morris; and grandson; Ricky Dorsey.
Edith was a loving mother, grandmother and great - grandmother. She and her husband, Page, were farmers for more than 50 years. Her home was always open and anyone visiting never left her home hungry.
Edith is survived by her son, John (Golden) Kuntz, Swiss; daughters, Judy (Don) Gray, Clay, Brenda Dorsey, Bahama, N.C., Sherrie Kuntz, Swiss; five grandchildren; seven great - grandchildren; sister, Ruby Hill, Alta; brother, Clifford Humphrey, Alta; chosen family, Sandra Burdette and Jack Kiser; many nieces and nephews, and a host of friends.
Funeral Service will be held 1 p.m. Monday, August 12, at the Swiss Missionary Baptist Church, Swiss, with Minister Dennis Preast officiating. Burial will follow in the Kuntz Family Cemetery in Swiss.
Friends may gather with the family at the church one hour prior to the service.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from Aug. 11 to Aug. 13, 2019