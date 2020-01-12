Home

Casdorph & Curry Funeral Home
110 B ST
Saint Albans, WV 25177
(304) 727-4351
Memorial Gathering
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Casdorph & Curry Funeral Home
110 B ST
Saint Albans, WV 25177
View Map
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
11:00 AM
Ohio Church of God
4919 Ohio St.
South Charleston, WV
View Map
Edith "Cookie" Lilly


1942 - 2020
EDITH "COOKIE" LILLY, 77, of Tornado, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, January 11, 2020, after complications from surgery.
She was born August 9, 1942, in Charleston, the daughter of James Carlos and Martha Haas. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Steve; daughter, Lora Lilly Cummings; brothers, Roy and Carlos Haas; sisters, Patricia Stover, Debbie Brown, and baby sister, Carol Sue.
Cookie attended Ohio Street Church of God, South Charleston. She retired from K-Mart Store 3198, St. Albans, after 35 years of service.
Left to cherish her memory are daughters, Marsha Craig (Don) of Poca, Cathy Songer (Perry) of Charleston, Susie Halstead (Tim) of Tornado, Pam Jelf (Dallas) of Kentucky; son, Wayne Haas of Cross Lanes; sisters, Connie Hudson of Charleston, Frances Pauley of Texas, Mary Pauley of South Charleston; brother, Bobby Haas of Charleston; 11 grandchildren and nine great - grandchildren.
"You never said I'm leaving, You never said goodbye. You were gone before we knew it, And only God knows why." Celebration of Cookie's life will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, January 15, at Ohio Church of God, 4919 Ohio St., South Charleston, with Pastor Rick Tobia officiating. Burial will follow in Sunset Memorial Park, South Charleston.
Gathering of family and friends will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Casdorph & Curry Funeral Home, St. Albans, W.Va.
Online condolences can be sent to the family at www. casdorphandcurry.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Jan. 12, 2020
