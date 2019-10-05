|
|
EDITH MARIE KIDD, 77, of Pt. Pleasant, passed away Thursday, October 3, 2019, at her home following a long illness.
She was a 1960 graduate of Gauley Bridge High School and a member of the Buffalo Church of the Nazarene.
Born April 6, 1942, she was the daughter of the late Homer Phillips and Roxie Cothran Phillips.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three sisters, two brothers and one grandson.
Survivors include her husband of 53 years, Narry Kidd Jr.; her children, Jonathan Kidd of Southside, Anna (Tim) Eddy of Eleanor, Stephen (Sandra) Kidd of Pickerington Ohio, Amy Peterko (Dan) of Hershey, Pa., and Michael (Jennifer) Kidd of Maysville, Ky.; sisters, Patty (Robert) Adkins of Cross Lanes and Ruth (Curtis) Adkins of Pratt; brother, Ray (Juanita) Phillips of Belva; sister-in-law, Nancy Keitz of Powder Springs, Ga.; 14 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. Edith is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.
Funeral service will be held at 12 p.m. Tuesday, October 8, at Raynes Funeral Home, Buffalo, with Pastor Sherry Shamblin officiating. Burial will follow in Montgomery Memorial Park, London.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be sent to the family and the online guestbook signed by visiting www.raynesfuneralhome.com.
Raynes Funeral Home, 20072 Charleston Road, Buffalo, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Oct. 5, 2019