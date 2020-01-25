|
EDITH "ARLENE" PETRO, 83, of Charleston, passed away January 22, 2020, at Hubbard Hospice House West, South Charleston.
She retired from J.C. Penney after 27 years of service as a Department Manager. She enjoyed walking and spending time with her family.
Preceding her in death were her parents, Earl Blomberg and Anna Zowada Brasel, and brother, Marshall Brasel.
Surviving her are children, Charles Petro of South Point, Ohio, Dy-Anna Skeens and husband Roger, and Karen Means and husband Fred, all of Charleston; grandchildren, Charles Petro Jr., Roger Skeens Jr., David Petro, Brian Skeens, Maria Lawson, Patrick Means and Taylor Means; five great - grandchildren and three great - great - grandchildren.
Thank you for watching after our mother, her Special Friends and Neighbors Buck and Annette Courts and Family.
Funeral Services will be 11 a.m. Monday, January 27, at Cunningham - Parker - Johnson Funeral Home, with Pastor Travis Bradley officiating. Visitation with the family will be from 3 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, January 26, also at the Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Springhill Cemetery, Charleston.
A special thank you to the doctors and nurses at Thomas Hospital and the staff of Hubbard Hospice House West for taking such good care of our mother.
The family will accept online condolences at www.cpj funeralhome.com.
Cunningham - Parker - Johnson Funeral Home is serving the Petro Family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Jan. 25, 2020