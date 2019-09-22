|
EDITH VIRGINIA DUDDING, 101, of Eleanor, passed away September 16, 2019, at Bellaire at Devonshire.
She was born August 3, 1918, in Delaware, Ohio, to the late Wade H. Dudding and Emma Jividen Dudding.
She was also preceded in death by two sisters, Ethel Mae Dudding and Lesta G. Dudding Fisher.
Edith lived most of her life in West Virginia and was a graduate of Buffalo High School. She also graduated from Gallinger Hospital School of Nursing in Washington, D.C. She then graduated from Catholic University in Washington, D.C., with a Bachelor of Science degree in Nursing. She worked many years as a surgical nurse and then worked as a private duty nurse in Charleston, WV, and Miami, FL.
She is survived by two nieces, Ellen Fisher Allison of West Covina, CA, and Evelyn F. Kimberling Stewart of Hurricane, WV; four great nephews; one great niece; four great-great nephews and six great-great nieces.
There will be no visitation or service. At her request, she will be cremated and her ashes buried beside her father in Winfield Cemetery.
Chapman Funeral Home, family-owned and located at 3941 Teays Valley Road, Hurricane, WV, is honored to serve the Dudding Family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Sept. 22, 2019