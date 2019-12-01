|
EDITH WILLIAMS, 94, of Morris, Ill., formerly of St. Albans, passed on November 24, 2019, at Park Pointe Heathcare and Rehab in Morris, Ill.
She was born March 10, 1925, in Williamson, the daughter of Trinnel and Ella Muncy Hensley. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Elmer; daughter, Donna Carpenter; son, Gary Williams; grandson, Jeffery Harper; granddaughter, Deborah Carpenter Harvey; brothers, Elba, Ted, John Lee, Rudolph, and Sydney Hensley; and son-in-law, Bill.
Edith was a devoted Christian and attended Highland Baptist Church. A loving mother, grandmother, great-grandchildren, friend that will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
She is survived by daughter, Judy Harper (James), of Montgomery, Ill.; four grandchildren, three step grandchildren, and several great- and great - great - grandchildren; sister, Joyce Ward of Grayslake, Ill.; brother, Robert Hensley of Hurricane; daughter-in-law, Carol Williams of Keifer, Okla.; several nieces and nephew; and step siblings, Lansford Hensley, Pam Hensley.
Celebration of Edith's life will be 1 p.m. Monday, December 2, at Casdorph & Curry Funeral Home, with Celebrant HR Whittington presiding. Burial will follow in Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans.
Gathering of family and friends will be from 11 a.m. until time of service at the funeral home.
Online condolences can be sent to the family at www .casdorphandcurry.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Dec. 1, 2019