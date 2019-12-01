Home

POWERED BY

Services
Casdorph & Curry Funeral Home
110 B ST
Saint Albans, WV 25177
(304) 727-4351
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Casdorph & Curry Funeral Home
110 B ST
Saint Albans, WV
View Map
Celebration of Life
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
1:00 PM
Casdorph & Curry Funeral Home
110 B ST
Saint Albans, WV
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Edith Williams
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edith Williams


1925 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Edith Williams Obituary
EDITH WILLIAMS, 94, of Morris, Ill., formerly of St. Albans, passed on November 24, 2019, at Park Pointe Heathcare and Rehab in Morris, Ill.
She was born March 10, 1925, in Williamson, the daughter of Trinnel and Ella Muncy Hensley. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Elmer; daughter, Donna Carpenter; son, Gary Williams; grandson, Jeffery Harper; granddaughter, Deborah Carpenter Harvey; brothers, Elba, Ted, John Lee, Rudolph, and Sydney Hensley; and son-in-law, Bill.
Edith was a devoted Christian and attended Highland Baptist Church. A loving mother, grandmother, great-grandchildren, friend that will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
She is survived by daughter, Judy Harper (James), of Montgomery, Ill.; four grandchildren, three step grandchildren, and several great- and great - great - grandchildren; sister, Joyce Ward of Grayslake, Ill.; brother, Robert Hensley of Hurricane; daughter-in-law, Carol Williams of Keifer, Okla.; several nieces and nephew; and step siblings, Lansford Hensley, Pam Hensley.
Celebration of Edith's life will be 1 p.m. Monday, December 2, at Casdorph & Curry Funeral Home, with Celebrant HR Whittington presiding. Burial will follow in Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans.
Gathering of family and friends will be from 11 a.m. until time of service at the funeral home.
Online condolences can be sent to the family at www .casdorphandcurry.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Dec. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edith's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -